Multiple people detained after St. Johns County shootout, car chase

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that numerous people were detained after a chase ended on North Cornbrook Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan told News4Jax a home invasion occurred Sunday morning off Green Acres Road. Two people entered and stole drugs.

Mulligan didn’t have an exact number of people who were in the residence but said people chased after the accused home invaders and gunshots were exchanged.

Everyone involved was detained and the Sheriff’s Office is interviewing all parties involved. Charges and arrest will be announced at a later time.