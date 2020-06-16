Jacksonville leaders demand change at ‘Breathing While Black’ virtual town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A the heart of “Breathing While Black” -- a virtual town hall -- Jacksonville leaders were encouraging others to tear down the tree of racism.

“When you hear the term ‘breathing while black,' what does that mean to you?” asked News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson, who moderated the conversation.

That one question launched a discussion on the experience of millions of Americans and the millions who’ve come before them over the 400 years of living on this continent.

State and locally-elected leaders, members of the media and a pastor -- all offered personal stories.

”Overall, America is set up to defeat you. To defeat you, or at the very least, to put you at an extreme disadvantage," said Marwan Porter, managing partner of the Cochran Firm.

“You’re going to always be a target. It doesn’t matter,” said radio personality GeneDotCom. "Socioeconomic background, it doesn’t matter your education. It doesn’t matter. We’ve been a target from day one. It’s like we’ve been trying to survive the game, and no matter how polite you are, if you catch a law enforcement officer on a bad day, it could be your last day. It’s scary.”

Panelists shared fears and frustrations and some explanations, but also leaned hard into change.

It’s something each person on the panel believes will not come without more effort and more struggle.

”We have to have more conversations with Caucasians to let them know that we are no longer going to stand for what’s going on in our community just because we’re black, and just because we may be poor or we live in poverty," said Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, who represents Jacksonville’s 8th District.

“It’s about changing the way people see us and how they manage us in intense situations,” said Bishop John Guns.

Porter, one of the hosts of the discussion, said there will be another town hall, which he said will be called “Achieving While Black.”