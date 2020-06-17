7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day due to coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hasn’t the coronavirus pandemic canceled enough? Now it’s taking away our free Slurpees.

7-Eleven announced on Twitter the rumors are true and that Free Slurpee Day on July 11 (7/11) will not be happening in 2020 because of “the uncertainties” associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annually on July 11, 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving customers free Slurpees, marking the company’s busiest day of the year with millions of visitors, according to USA Today.

7-Eleven promises there are still ways to get a free Slurpee in July as it looks to help with social distancing.

7Rewards members will get a coupon for a free medium Slurpee which is redeemable in July.