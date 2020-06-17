7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day due to coronavirus
Company still giving away free frozen drinks in July
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hasn’t the coronavirus pandemic canceled enough? Now it’s taking away our free Slurpees.
7-Eleven announced on Twitter the rumors are true and that Free Slurpee Day on July 11 (7/11) will not be happening in 2020 because of “the uncertainties” associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annually on July 11, 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving customers free Slurpees, marking the company’s busiest day of the year with millions of visitors, according to USA Today.
7-Eleven promises there are still ways to get a free Slurpee in July as it looks to help with social distancing.
7Rewards members will get a coupon for a free medium Slurpee which is redeemable in July.
I know what ur thinking! 7-Eleven Day- CANCELLED? don’t worry- I’d never keep u from ur 1 FREE Slurpee. Get it with #7REWARDS, any day in July! https://t.co/J7hH9GX9FZ— 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) June 16, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.