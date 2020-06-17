Have you seen missing 93-year-old Jacksonville woman?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 93-year-old Jacksonville woman last seen Tuesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Willoween Lowe was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hare Avenue in Arlington.

Police said Lowe has been diagnosed with dementia. They are trying to find her to make sure she is OK.

Lowe is described as a white female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 120 pounds with hazel eyes and silver hair.

She might be wearing white socks and black slippers. She has a birthmark near the top of her nose.

Anyone who might have seen Lowe or might know where she is should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.