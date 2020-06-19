Demonstrators march in solidarity through Ponte Vedra community

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – About 100 people marched through Ponte Vedra on Thursday, making their voices heard, protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

The demonstration is part of a much larger movement that’s been happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.

Unlike some of the other marches that have been held in Jacksonville, many of which have been held in the inner city, Thursday’s march was in a quiet and affluent community.

“It’s about bringing the message to communities that won’t typically care,” said Mia Cleary, an organizer of the march.

Although the police officers involved in the fatal shootings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta are now facing criminal charges, protesters say now is not the time to slow down when it comes to demanding justice.

“This isn’t spirit week. This isn’t black lives matter for one week,” said David Sollars, a demonstrator. “This is a movement, something that needs to continue to happen.”

Thursday’s march remained peaceful despite two people who, according to police, attempted to aggravate protesters while they assembled.