Police: Man hospitalized in shooting during home invasion robbery on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday night with injuries described as life-threatening after a shooting during a home invasion robbery at a home on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. York, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were sent to a home on Delisile Drive at about 10:15 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting. At about the same time, York said a man had walked in to an emergency room on 103rd Street with a gunshot wound. They determined that man had been in the home and was shot during the robbery.

According to York, two young children and their mother were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who are believed to be armed and dangerous, but York did not have a specific description of the suspects. No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or give an anonymous tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.