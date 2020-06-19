76ºF

Silver Alert: Deputies looking for woman missing out of St. Johns County

Photo provided by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

ST. JOHN COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office asked for help Thursday night locating a missing 68-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Doris Satterfield was last seen in the area of County Road 210 West and Russell Sampson Road at about 1 p.m. She’s believed to be driving a red 2008 Toyota Matrix, similar to the one pictured.

Satterfield is about 5-feet 4-inches tall. The Sheriff’s Office said she has “diminished mental capacities.” Deputies weren’t sure what she was wearing.

If seen, call 911.

