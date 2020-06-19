St. Johns County adds 33 new COVID-19 cases in one day

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As businesses are trying to stay afloat and people emerge from lockdown, St. Johns County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county has gone from 315 total coronavirus cases on Monday to 398 cases on Friday, a 25% increase in five days.

One popular St. Johns County business is closed for the next 24 hours after a worker tested positive in Ponte Vedra Beach.

But business owners in St. Augustine are happy to see tourists return despite the rise of COVID19 cases.

Daniel Pineda lives and works in St. Augustine.

“We miss the people,” Daniel said. “July 4th is coming up these are usually major holidays for St. Augustine.”

For Mary Rose LaCavera, owner of Peace Pie St. Augustine, her business model was altered by COVID- 19 forever. She sells everything out of a small window and yet she is still successful.

She said sales are up 33% at the store and up 400% online.

“I kept the window because there was no reason to go back and it has been going really well. I am happy with the decision,” LaCavera said.

Food trucks are practicing social distancing with success despite some people who don’t want them in their neighborhood. Now there is a petition going to keep food trucks in business during this pandemic.

There are mixed feelings about COVID-19 as the cases begin to spike again.

Pussers, a popular Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant, was closed Friday after a part-time employee contracted COVID-19. Nona Blue Modern Tavern also said it had employees test positive and are closed until further notice.

Despite new cases, business owners are balancing safety with service to survive the pandemic.

“It’s good to adapt. That what being in business is all about,” LaCavera said.

St. Johns County said there will soon be a new pop up testing site in St. Johns County, but it’s unclear where it will be.