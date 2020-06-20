73ºF

Clay County deputies break up fight, massive crowd outside skating rink

Clay County Sheriff's Office Deputies break up a fight outside an Orange Park skating rink. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots outside an Orange Park skating rink on Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the reports of gunfire were not accurate, but deputies did find a fight in progress, and between 200-300 juveniles gathered in the parking lot outside Skate Station Funworks Of Orange Park.

Deputies flooded the parking lot to break up the crowd and asked parents to come to the area to pick up their kids.

Skate Station was closed after the incident.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the area had been cleared.

