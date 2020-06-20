Clay County deputies break up fight, massive crowd outside skating rink

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots outside an Orange Park skating rink on Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the reports of gunfire were not accurate, but deputies did find a fight in progress, and between 200-300 juveniles gathered in the parking lot outside Skate Station Funworks Of Orange Park.

Parents, please make your way to skate station at 230 Blanding Blvd. and pick up your kids. Skate station is now closed. https://t.co/XOJ4EHCadN pic.twitter.com/omy6JG7V4z — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) June 20, 2020

Deputies flooded the parking lot to break up the crowd and asked parents to come to the area to pick up their kids.

Skate Station was closed after the incident.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the area had been cleared.