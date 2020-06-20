Police: Driver dies after car goes into ditch near Bartram Park Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver died after a car went into a ditch early Saturday morning near Bartram Park Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

About 2:40 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in from a person saying they drove into a ditch, their car was filling with water and they couldn’t get out.

Police said GPS determined the car was located near a condominium complex off Eclipse Circle, just east of Bartram Park Boulevard.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department units responded. JFRD removed the driver and the passenger from the submerged car and then transported them to Baptist Medical Center South.

Police said the driver died. The condition of the passenger was not released.

Detectives with the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating.