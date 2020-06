ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County deputy was injured Friday night when her cruiser collided head-on with a truck on State Road 13.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of SR-13 and Greenbriar Road and blocked the road in both directions.

The deputy and driver of the truck were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.