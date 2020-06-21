JSO: woman found shot inside her Southside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office violent crimes task force was called to investigate a shooting at 9:35 p.m. Saturday after a woman was found with a gunshot wound inside her apartment on Southside Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

JSO says it happened in one of the apartments you can see taped off there.

When News4Jax crews arrived, officers were still waiting on the crime scene unit to arrive.

JSO said two people were inside the apartment at the time and witness told them after the shooting they saw another woman leaving the apartment going southbound.

JSO is asking the community to stay vigiliant as there is a suspect at large, but no suspect information was provided.

