Woman’s Jacksonville home was ransacked while celebrating Father’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman says she and her fiance were celebrating Father’s Day at a relative’s house, and when they returned to her home, they found it had been ransacked.

In fear of her safety, the woman asked only to be identified as Shanah. She told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into her home by breaking a bathroom window.

Shanah said that someone took two televisions and that $500 was taken from the master bedroom, which was noted in the police report. She said someone took the keys to her fiance’s pickup truck that was parked outside the house and took off in it.

“Everything was out of place,” she told News4Jax. “My fiance’s truck was missing. My garage was unlocked. My home was trashed.”

Shanah said her student’s clothing and Air Jordan shoes were among the items stolen. She hopes someone will come forward to help catch who did this.

“My children they’re just sad. They’re shaking. They’re scared,” she said. “They’re not understanding why someone would do this, especially on Father’s Day.”

Late Monday, Shanah told News4Jax her fiance’s pickup was found at Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex, though it’s unclear what kind of condition it was in.