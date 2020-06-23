$130 billion still up for grabs in Paycheck Protection Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was a mad dash during the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Approximately $349 billion worth of forgivable loans were accounted for in less than two weeks.

Months after the second round of money worth $310 billion was approved, $130 billion was still up for grabs on Tuesday.

“I think a lot of people were really satisfied early on,” said Bernie Dandrige, Florida Capital Bank small business specialist.

A survey from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that 75% of small businesses reported applying for PPP loans, and 66.6% reported receiving the money.

While businesses are benefiting, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said around $12 billion dollars in loans were returned. Small businesses were concerned they weren’t going to meet the guidelines to make the money forgivable.

The Treasury and the Small Business Administration released a new set of guidelines under the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act that made it easier for businesses to get their federal loans forgiven.

Outlined in the SBA’s and Treasury’s forgiveness application, here are some of the biggest changes made:

More time to spend the money : Instead of eight weeks, borrowers now will have 24 weeks from the day they get their PPP funds to use them.

Less money must be dedicated to payroll : To qualify for full forgiveness of their loans, borrowers now must allocate at least 60% of their PPP funds for payroll expenses instead of the 75% mandated before. The other money may be used to pay for overhead costs, such as rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

More time to rehire staff: To qualify for full forgiveness under the old rules, business owners had to maintain the average number of employees they had on staff as of Feb. 15 and pay them at their same rate, or they at least had to meet those criteria by June 30. The new rules extend that safe harbor date to Dec. 31.

Full forgiveness might also be available when a business can’t hire back their full staff under COVID-19-related workplace safety requirements mandating that they operate at less than full capacity.

However, June 30 remains the last day by which a PPP loan application can be approved. Dandridge says if you would like to apply for a loan, reach out to your bank immediately.