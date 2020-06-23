Palm Coast man accused of drugging, molesting missing teenage girls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges that he drugged and engaged in sexual activity with four missing teenage girls last November.

According to the affidavit, George Proulx, 66, had packed up the belongings at his house and was preparing to flee to Thailand prior to his arrest. He is being held without bond.

Proulx reportedly met the victims on Nov. 18, 2019 at a resort in Palm Coast, according to a sworn affidavit. The girls were confirmed to be missing. Proulx brought the victims to his residence in Palm Coast where they stayed for several days.

During that time, the victims said that Proulx engaged in various forms of sexual activities on a daily basis with them and provided them cocaine. One of the victims said that Proulx “roofied or put something in my drink and raped us.”

According to the affidavit, Proulx admitted to having sex with two of the victims and said that he knew they had been reported as missing.

Three of the victims are now 15. The other was 17 at the time of the incident.

Proulx is facing five charges, including lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16; sexual battery on a victim between 16 and 17 years old; and interfering with the custody of a minor. Four of the five charges are felonies and Flagler County said it expects to add further charges.

“We are thankful the juveniles came forward and told us what happened to them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detective Crosbee and our Major Case Unit did a great job obtaining the necessary evidence to build the case and get this offender behind bars before he could flee the country. Thailand is known to be an epicenter of human trafficking, so it’s no surprise that’s where he wanted to go. We pray the victims get the psychological help they need since this pervert took their childhood away from them.”