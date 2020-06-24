FSU fraternity death under investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Police were called at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity near the main gate of Flordia State University.

There, they discovered the body of 21-year-old Sam Stone.

Stone was a recent graduate of FSU.

He attended high school in Tampa and was set to be deployed to Afghanistan this October.

He would have turned 22 in two weeks.

“Obviously it’s been a terrible morning,” said Sigma Alpha Epsilon Vice President Colton Williams. “He was a charismatic leader. His whole aura was really involved around his ability to lead and get people to follow. He was just incredibly gifted with just so many traits that I think his family would be so proud of him for.”

Williams recalled one example, where he and Stone were driving.

Stone asked him to pull over and hopped out of the car and went to the rescue of an elderly man having trouble with his walker.

A person on scene Wednesday who appeared to be an advisor to the fraternity told us alcohol was involved, but hazing was not part of the death.

“Oh yeah, another fraternity death, when in reality this was just a very sad accident that I’m heartbroken about,” said Williams.

University records show Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended just a month into last fall’s semester for alcohol violations.

That suspension ended at the start of the spring semester.

The fraternity sits next to the former Pi Kappa Phi House, the fraternity involved in the 2017 hazing death of Andrew Coffey.

David Bianchi is the Coffey family's attorney.

“I have spoken to the Coffey’s and they are sickened by it. It’s just another tragedy as far as they are concerned,” said Bianchi.

This is the second tragedy to strike the fraternity in recent weeks.

In May, Lance Mercy was killed in a car accident while visiting family in Maryland.