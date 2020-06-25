Clay County School Board expected to move forward with next step of reopening plan

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Several schools in Northeast Florida are working on their plans to reopen schools in the fall.

In Clay County, the School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday night, and a district spokesperson said the Board is expected to set a date for a workshop next month to review the draft reopening plan.

During a workshop earlier this month, the Clay County School Board discussed options to reopen, including fully returning to school, distance learning or a blended hybrid model.

During the workshop, School Soard members went over the results of a recent survey sent to parents, students and staff. The superintendent said a majority of those who responded believe students should return to school. He said more then 40% are very comfortable with the start date of Aug. 11, while 17% responded not comfortable.

The survey also asked respondents about extra safety measures. The superintendent said increased access to hand sanitizer and soap was the top response. Other measures people submitted were increased cleaning of surfaces, proper distancing, temperature checks for employees and students and wearing masks.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s education commissioner announced recommendations for Florida schools to fully re-open in the fall. The plan includes several safety measures, including the consideration of face coverings, finding ways to keep group sizes small and how to maximize the space between desks.

The Clay County School Board Meeting starts at 6 p.m.