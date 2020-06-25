Discussion for change: Clay County Sheriff’s Office tries to bridge the gap

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office hopes tensions between law enforcement and locals will settle in the county after “Talking For Change.”

It’s an event hosted by the Sheriff’s Office “to help change law enforcement.” It is the hope that changes will build stronger relationships between the community and its officers.

Earlier this month, a group of demonstrators peacefully gathered outside the Orange Park Town Hall to march for an end to police brutality, racism, and injustice.

We would like to remind you, we’re holding an event called Talking For A Change on June 25th at Center Point Baptist Church (1650 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg) from 7-9 p.m.

Social distancing is important and will be directed. Face masks will also be available for those in need.

News4Jax anchor Kent Justice will moderate Thursday’s event, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cedar Point Baptist Church at 1650 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.

Register for the meeting Tina Hodges. Email her at thodges@claysheriff.com or call 904-529-6160. If you don’t register you can still attend.