74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Discussion for change: Clay County Sheriff’s Office tries to bridge the gap

News4Jax Anchor Kent Justice will moderate the meeting

Jennifer Ready, Reporter

Tags: Clay County
Clay County sheriff lays out budget for fighting crime, addresses need for employees
Clay County sheriff lays out budget for fighting crime, addresses need for employees

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office hopes tensions between law enforcement and locals will settle in the county after “Talking For Change.”

It’s an event hosted by the Sheriff’s Office “to help change law enforcement.” It is the hope that changes will build stronger relationships between the community and its officers.

Earlier this month, a group of demonstrators peacefully gathered outside the Orange Park Town Hall to march for an end to police brutality, racism, and injustice. 

News4Jax anchor Kent Justice will moderate Thursday’s event, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cedar Point Baptist Church at 1650 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.

Register for the meeting Tina Hodges. Email her at thodges@claysheriff.com or call 904-529-6160. If you don’t register you can still attend.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: