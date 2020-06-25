UNF begins requiring masks on campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida on Thursday announced that all faculty, staff and students must wear a face mask on campus, both inside and outside, at all times unless the person is alone in a room.

The use of cloth face coverings is recommended by health professionals to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and help people who have the virus -- even those who don’t know it yet -- from transmitting it to others.

“It is our shared responsibility to do everything we can to protect our fellow Ospreys, and we appreciate all of your support to protect our community,” UNF wrote in an email to the university community.

UNF directed people to the Centers for Disease Control’s website for information about the importance of wearing masks, including property ways to handle and wear face coverings.