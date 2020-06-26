Beaches announce alcohol sales to stop at midnight daily

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The mayors of Jacksonville-area beaches on Friday announced that they will begin stop the sale of alcohol on premises after midnight in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the beach community.

“The suspension of these permits does not affect any restaurant or bar’s ability to sell alcohol for consumption on premises,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham.

Establishments can remain open after midnight, but alcohol sales must stop.

The beaches area has been hit hard as traffic has increased as the state entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan. In Jacksonville Beach alone, more than a dozen businesses closed voluntarily on a temporary basis after employees or customers tested positive for COVID-19.

A story that made international news originated from Jacksonville Beach following a group of friends going out to Lynch’s Irish Pub on June 6. A group of 16 friends all tested positive for COVID-19. Lynch’s closed down voluntarily for a deep cleaning.

“Masks will not be required for now,” Latham said.