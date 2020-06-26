Men rush to rescue woman from sinking car in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Three boaters rushed to help a woman out of a sinking car in Jacksonville Beach, and their lifesaving acts were caught on camera.

It happened about two weeks ago near Dockside Seafood and Beach Marine. The woman was trapped inside, and the car was sinking fast in the waters off the marina.

David Grigg and Amit Armogan, dockmasters with the Freedom Boat Club, had to act fast.

“I was at the gas pump and I was looking around in the distance and saw a car floating,” Armogan said.

He and Grigg hopped into a boat with Captain John Eddy, a retired Coast Guard member and a former officer.

“Once I saw the lady in there, I was like, this is real. We’re going to have to do something,” Grigg said.

The woman appeared in shock, but Eddy was able to pull her out, just in time.

Some may call them heroes, others will say they were in the right place at the right time. The mariners say they’re just thankful they could help and relieved this story has a happy ending.

“Close call,” Amit said. “I’m just glad we were able to get her out because if the car had submerged with her in there, it would’ve been a tough situation for her to get out of that car alive.”