Jacksonville police: 1 seriously injured in stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was seriously injured in a stabbing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

According to police, the victim was brought to a hospital Saturday morning by an acquaintance, who said the stabbing was a result of a robbery.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and was listed in critical condition at last check.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the acquaintance was not present at the time of the robbery and had no information about the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation led police to Wiley Oaks Lane near the intersection of Wiley and Old Middleburg roads in the Hyde Park neighborhood, where they located a scene.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).