Jacksonville police investigating 3 reported shootings, at least 1 deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating shootings that were reported at three different locations in the city Friday night.

News4Jax was first alerted to a shooting on A Philip Randolph Boulevard on Jacksonville’s Eastside. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the scene at about 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived they found an man who had been shot several times inside a vehicle. He died at the scene. That man was not identified.

Investigators said a short time later, another man who had been shot showed up at a local hospital. They learned the man was in the car at the time of the shooting. He was expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they used real-time cameras to determine the shooter or shooters were in a silver or grey 4-door Hyundai that headed south on A Philip Randolph Boulevard. They’re working to track down that car.

In a second shooting that’s under investigation, police said a 19-year-old man was shot on Pinocchio Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside. The man walked to a nearby food store on Lane Avenue for help, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no information about the shooter, and no arrests were made, police said.

The third scene was near the intersection of Carrie and McQuade streets in the Robinson’s Addition neighborhood. News4Jax is working to gather information about that shooting from police.