Jacksonville man shot to death in Putnam County

News4Jax staff

A 35-year-old man from Jacksonville was shot and killed in western Putnam County community of Florahome early Saturday morning in what the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said could be a stand-your-ground case.

Deputies said they were investigating the shooting death of Michael Erke at a home on Martin Street at 6:30 a.m. Saturday when a man approached them and said he was the shooter.

The man told deputies he was trying to leave a cottage on the property when he shot Erke. The man was detained, but because there were possible stand-your-ground reasons for the shooting and there was no threat to the community, he was not arrested.

The shooter’s name is not being released. The investigation continues.

