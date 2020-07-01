Former Clay County law enforcement officer charged with child porn possession

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A former Clay County law enforcement officer was arrested Wednesday morning on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

It’s unclear who tipped off authorities, but they began investigating Calvin Williams, 70, in early June.

Clay County investigators said an electronic forensics investigation of a computer owned by Williams revealed the following:

Multiple child sexual abuse images inside eight electronic files.

His driver’s license information commingled among child porn files under his profile name.

Numerous searches and links to child pornography.

According to an arrest report, the child victims are either known or have been identified. It’s unclear whether the victims are local children, but investigators noted in the report that Williams has access to children.

Investigators also noted in the arrest report that Williams lives within proximity of an elementary school and a day care center.

Knowing Williams was no longer in custody, News4Jax went to his home later Wednesday to see whether he would tell his side of the story, but no one was home.

Neighbors who didn’t want to talk on camera were shocked because they know Williams is a former Clay County deputy. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, who is also a former officer and sex crimes investigator, said he understands why Williams’ neighbors are shocked, but is asking the public not to judge all law enforcement officers – current and former – based on the allegations against Williams.

“We get lost in the bushes when we see an accusation or allegation on someone who is a police officer or former police officer and try to hold that standard to all police officers. We just can’t do that because that is not speaking for the many men and women who go out there and put their life on the line every day,” Jefferson said.

Since Williams is a former law enforcement officer, his booking photo is exempt from being made public.

If convicted, Williams could face up to five years in prison on each count of child pornography possession.