Gunman in custody after shooting at home on Northside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected gunman is in the custody of Jacksonville police after a shooting in the area on the Northside of Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting might have been accidental. It happened when a man shot a woman inside of a home near the Zoo Parkway exit along I-95. on Carthage Drive. The shooting occurred before 4:30 this morning.

The woman was shot in the leg, according to police and there was a child inside the home at the time. Police said the man and woman live together at the home, but didn’t clarify what their relationship is.

Reporter Zac Lashway spoke to another woman who said she is a roommate of the couple. She said the shooting was an accident.

The woman who was shot will recover, according to police.

JSO said its violent crimes detectives are investigating.