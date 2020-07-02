Human rights organization holding protest outside JSO headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A human rights organization started protesting outside Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Headquarters this morning. The planned protest comes as members and participants say they have lost their loved ones to the bullets of JSO.
In a press release,The Kemetic Empire said the family of Jamme Johnson and Ahmaud Arbery’s father would be in attendance. The protest was intentionally planned for July 2 to mark the anniversary of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination based on race.
The Kemetic Empire Chairman Diallo-Sekou released a list of demands.
Demands
- Audit JSO to determine if the agency racially profiles black youth and adults
- End qualified immunity for officers
- End confidential records restrictions
- Cap JSO funding
- End low-level arrests
- Repeal law enforcement bill of rights
- End racist environment and practices
- End militarization
- Jail police officers who broke the law
- Provide public documentation of body camera policies
- Send more funding towards community programs
The organization is protesting on the steps of the headquarters of JSO. Demonstrators placed body bags on the steps to represent people shot and killed by police with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.