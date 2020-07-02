Human rights organization holding protest outside JSO headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A human rights organization started protesting outside Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Headquarters this morning. The planned protest comes as members and participants say they have lost their loved ones to the bullets of JSO.

In a press release,The Kemetic Empire said the family of Jamme Johnson and Ahmaud Arbery’s father would be in attendance. The protest was intentionally planned for July 2 to mark the anniversary of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination based on race.

The Kemetic Empire Chairman Diallo-Sekou released a list of demands.

Demands

Audit JSO to determine if the agency racially profiles black youth and adults

End qualified immunity for officers

End confidential records restrictions

Cap JSO funding

End low-level arrests

Repeal law enforcement bill of rights

End racist environment and practices

End militarization

Jail police officers who broke the law

Provide public documentation of body camera policies

Send more funding towards community programs

The organization is protesting on the steps of the headquarters of JSO. Demonstrators placed body bags on the steps to represent people shot and killed by police with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.