Police: Man steals and crashes JSO patrol car in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an officer fired his gun while chasing a man who stole his police cruiser. It happened late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the officer was assisting another officer at a traffic stop when a man unrelated to the traffic stop, got into his cruiser and drove off.

A chase ensued. During the chase, the officer drew his firearm and fired at least one shot at the fleeing car, according to police. The suspect was not injured.

Shortly after, the suspect crashed into the treeline. Assistant Chief Brian Kee said the suspect then exited the vehicle and surrendered.

#JSO Assistant Chief Brian Kee spoke this morning regarding an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of Moncrief Road and Soutel Drive.



The officer and the suspect are not injured. The suspect has been arrested for auto theft.



Watch here: https://t.co/RgokFZTKnN pic.twitter.com/eYmkkea7od — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 2, 2020

The suspect, 20-year-old Nalory Paul, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The officer, B.M. Morokavich, is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Morokavich has been with JSO for less than a year. This is his first officer-involved shooting.