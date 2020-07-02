72ºF

Police: Man steals and crashes JSO patrol car in Moncrief

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Officers taped off the area of Moncrief Road and Soutel Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an officer fired his gun while chasing a man who stole his police cruiser. It happened late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the officer was assisting another officer at a traffic stop when a man unrelated to the traffic stop, got into his cruiser and drove off.

A chase ensued. During the chase, the officer drew his firearm and fired at least one shot at the fleeing car, according to police. The suspect was not injured.

Shortly after, the suspect crashed into the treeline. Assistant Chief Brian Kee said the suspect then exited the vehicle and surrendered.

The suspect, 20-year-old Nalory Paul, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The officer, B.M. Morokavich, is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Morokavich has been with JSO for less than a year. This is his first officer-involved shooting.

