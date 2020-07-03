I-95 NB blocked in St. Johns County due to fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on northbound Interstate 95 just after State Road 206, near the Flying J truck stop.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Travel officials confirmed at least one person died in the crash. It’s not clear yet how many vehicles were involved, but FHP investigators have all northbound travel closed between S.R. Road 206 to State Road 207.

The closure is causing major backups for drivers extending two miles. FHP is diverting northbound traffic at S.R. 206, but the best alternative to avoid delays is to take the U.S. 1exit from I-95 northbound shortly after entering St. Johns County.

