How to check to see whether you’re eligible for $200 to pay JEA bill

Utility already identified customers who are eligible, but you can look on your online account

Jennifer Waugh, The Morning Show anchor, I-Team reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About 10,000 JEA customers are now able to apply for a city relief program to help pay their delinquent electric bills.  

There seemed to be some confusion about how to apply for the money, which resulted in a long line forming Thursday at JEA’s office, so here’s what you need to know:

Do not go to JEA’s office. The utility already identified which customers are eligible for a $200 debit card, which will be applied to their delinquent account.

The City Council last month approved the relief program for JEA customers who have been behind on their bills since March, have not received any relief money from the city already and have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2 million for the city of Jacksonville COVID-19 Utility Relief Program comes from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Unlike other city relief programs, the recipients of the cards should already know whether they are eligible.

“JEA contacted the customers via email and postal mail, and the customer, in response to that email, was to go to our website and apply for the card. The notification was mailed to only those customers deemed eligible,” said Sheila Pressley, JEA’s director of meter reading and billing.

If you are concerned that you missed the notification in the mail or your email changed, you can check to see whether you are eligible for the debit card by going to JEA’s website. When you log into your account, a link will appear if you are eligible and it will take you to the application.

There were still debit cards available as of Friday, so be sure to check your online account.

