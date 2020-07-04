Deputies: Multi-county stolen car ride ends with arrests in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after a multi-county police chase of a stolen 2012 Chevrolet Impala ended in Flagler County, thanks to a quick-thinking detective’s use of stop sticks, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Flagler County deputies said the car was reported stolen out of Jacksonville and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office personnel were chasing the car Friday night.

Detective Sgt. Barile with Flagler County saw the car at 10:30 p.m. traveling south on North Ocean Shore Boulevard and used stop sticks to hit its front tires. The car hit the brakes but then the driver kept going and turned onto Bay Drive.

Deputies found the car empty and searched the area with help from the K-9 unit.

Not long after, Amber Blackman and Jason Respress were spotted in the woodline and were immediately detained, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Repress did not have a valid Florida driver’s license. He’s had eight driver’s license suspensions and two convictions for driving on a suspended license.

“This is another great example of agencies working together to apprehend criminals,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We were able to get these two booked into the jail and the stolen vehicle returned to its owner. The driver has a long history of driving without a license and he still has not learned.”

Respress is charged with grand theft auto, burglary of a conveyance, driving while license suspended with knowledge and resisting arrest without violence.

Blackman is charged with burglary of a conveyance, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.