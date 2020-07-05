JFRD responds to overnight fire on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northside home caught fire late into the evening on the Fourth of July, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Around 10:45 p.m., Saturday night, JFRD said that the house on the 14400 lot on Christen Drive was fully involved in flames. Responding officers requested help from more crews. JFRD quickly cleared the home. One person was transported to a hospital as a result of the fire and assistance from the Red Cross was requested for at least three adults.

In less than an hour, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that the blaze was under control.