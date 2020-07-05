Local outreach program says need for diapers increasing during the pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the need for diapers, according to a local outreach program.

Baby Luv Pregnancy Center said they are giving out five times the amount of diapers, totaling roughly 20,000 a month during the pandemic.

Shavon Botsford, the Director of Baby Luv, said they are now serving at least 500 families a month. That's nearly double the amount of clients before the pandemic started.

"Sadly, a lot of people have lost their jobs and diapers are an expensive need" said Botsford.

To keep up with the increasing demand, Botsford said the community is stepping up. She said they've received several donations.

"Just the other day during a drive thru someone donated a bassinet and two cars behind them they had just had a baby and needed that bassinet so badly and couldn't afford one. So just to watch the serendipity of the community helping the community is probably the most amazing thing that we do here," explained Botsford.

If you want to help, the center said they are always in need of diapers, formula and wipes. There is an on-going diaper drive called Miles of Diapers. For more information, visit the Community Health Outreach website.