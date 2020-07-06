Facing The Fall: News4Jax launches education newsletter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the new school year quickly approaching, we know you have a lot of questions and about what education will look like as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

At News4Jax, we hear you and we want to make sure you have all the information you need before and after school starts this fall.

That’s why we are launching Facing The Fall, an education-focused newsletter led by our education reporters.

Our goal is to keep up with all the decisions being made by school districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia so parents and students can remain safe, healthy and continue learning at the highest level possible.

In the coming weeks, News4Jax will send the Facing The Fall newsletter straight to your inbox. It will be filled with news that you can use as well as stories about national and statewide trends and updates for local school districts. Just go here and sign up for the newsletter.

The News4Jax Education Team is led by Reporter Joe McLean who has nearly 10 years of experience as an investigative journalist covering everything from education to politics in Missouri.

Joining him is Digital Reporter Travis Gibson, a Jacksonville native and former high school sports reporter who has written about race issues and allegations of abuse on university and high school campuses across the country.

The goal is to have our reporters bring your questions and concerns to education leaders and hold them accountable.

So, what are your burning questions as students prepare to return to school in August?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Florida’s and Georgia’s school districts to make unprecedented arrangements and provide answers about how to bring students and educators back to campus safely.

But even as districts across our region weigh various options, from protective barriers to virtual learning, there are still so many questions that deserve answers. And we want to help you get them.

With that in mind, we’d like to open the floor to students, teachers and parents. Share your questions in the comments or, if you’d like to stay anonymous, submit them using the form below (app users click here):