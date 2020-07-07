FHP: Lake City man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City man was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on crash Monday evening in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 441 near NE Christie Street.

Troopers said a Pontiac van was traveling south on U.S. 441 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Ford SUV, which was traveling north, head-on.

The driver of the van, a 45-year-old Lake City man, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he died, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old Lake City woman, was seriously injured and the passenger in the SUV, a 34-year-old Lake City man, suffered minor injuries. Troopers said both were taken to Lake City Medical Center.