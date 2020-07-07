UNF tabs Robert Greenlaw to lead coronavirus taskforce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida has tabbed Robert Greenlaw to serve as its COVID-19 taskforce coordinator, the school announced on Tuesday.

Greenlaw will oversee UNF’s reopening efforts this fall as the school attempts to safely bring students back to campus in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our main priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our Osprey community as we continue to deal with the challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” UNF President David Szymanski said in a statement. “With the university’s campus reopening in the fall, Bob has the experience and leadership to safely guide and manage our efforts in a strategic and tactical manner.”

Greenlaw has been on UNF’s crisis management team since 2017 while serving as that unit’s emergency manager. Among Greenlaw’s credentials, he has been the program coordinator for the Compliance and Professional Standards office at the University of South Carolina in the Division of Law Enforcement and Safety.

He has also led consolidation efforts of 911 emergency services in New Jersey, Idaho and Ohio and also served as the chief of emergency services in Ridgewood, NJ for more than 25 years.