How to apply for free or reduced-price school lunches in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Students who meet certain family income requirements are eligible for either free or reduced-price school lunches through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program.

Clay County District Schools announced Wednesday that it will again be accepting applications for the program online.

Visit the Clay County website at www.ClayCountyFNS.com for a safe, secure, private application open that is available any time.

Paper applications will also be sent home at the beginning of school.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households must complete an online application or a paper application and return it to the school or the Food and Nutrition Services Office.

The information provided on the application will be used to determine if a student is eligible for the program and may be verified at any time during the school year. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Households that receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) are required to list on the application only the child’s name, SNAP/TANF case number, and signature of an adult household member. Foster children will receive free benefits regardless of the child’s personal income or the income of the household. Households with children who are considered migrants, homeless, or runaway should contact the district liaison at 904-336-1346 or migrant coordinator at 352-955-6855.

For the purpose of determining household size, deployed service members are considered a part of the household. Families should include the names of the deployed service members on their application. Report only that portion of the deployed service member’s income made available to them or on their behalf to the family. Additionally, a housing allowance that is part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative is not to be included as income.

GUIDELINES: Who is eligible for free, reduced-price school lunches

All other households must provide the following information listed on the application:

Total household income listed by gross amount received, type of income (e.g., wages, child support, etc.) and how often the income is received by each household member;

Names of all household members – check the “no income” box if applicable; if household member is a child, list school name for each;

Signature of an adult household member certifying the information provided is correct; and

Social Security number (last 4 digits) of the adult signing the application or the word “NONE” for this household member if he or she does not have a Social Security number.

Remember: The total income before taxes, Social Security, health benefits, union dues, or other deductions must be reported.

To determine annual income:

If you receive the income every week, multiply the total gross income by 52.

If you receive the income every two weeks, multiply the total gross income by 26.

If you receive the income twice a month, multiply the total gross income by 24.

If you receive the income monthly, multiply the total gross income by 12.

Household size and income criteria will be used to determine eligibility. An application cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information. Once approved, meal benefits are good for an entire year. You do not need to notify the organization of changes in income and household size. If previously denied or approved for reduced and a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size changes, please contact the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Under the provisions of the Free and Reduced-Price meal policy, the Food and Nutrition Services Administrative Support Assistant will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of the official, he or she may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. If the parent wishes to make a formal appeal, he or she may make a request either orally or in writing to:

David S. Broskie, Superintendent of Schools

900 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

904-336-6500 or 1-888-663-2529

Unless indicated otherwise on the application, the information on the Free and Reduced-Price Meal application may be used by the school system in determining eligibility for other educational programs.