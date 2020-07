JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Wednesday identifying a man who investigators may believe has information regarding a deadly shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the above photos of the man with News4Jax. Police said the shooting occurred June 22 on Norwood Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or make an anonymous tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.