Yulee man arrested after threatening to shoot up house party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Yulee man was arrested on Thursday night after calling 911 and saying he was going to shoot as many people as he could at a house party.

Anthony Schuler, 57, was arrested for misuse of 911 and making threats to kill/commit a mass shooting. His bond amount was $55,004.

According to the police report, Schuler called 911 and said that there were 20 people at the party at a residence on Overton Court and that he planned to kill them before hanging up.

“I’m about to waste about 20 of them right now. I’m fixing to kill a bunch of children I don’t give a (expletive),” Schuler said to the dispatcher.

Six police units showed up to the residence to locate the subject, who went by the name of Anthony.

When the police arrived at the party and attempted to find the caller, the woman who answered the door said that nothing was out of the ordinary at the party and there had been no problems. She gestured to another house across the pond when asked if there had been an argument.

Police went to that house and no one answered the door. They returned to the party and spoke with the same woman. The police asked if she knew was familiar the number that had called 911 and she said that it was her father, Tony’s number. Police were able to find Schuler in an upstairs bedroom. The report said that he was very intoxicated. Schuler was then arrested.