75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Detectives investigating Friday night shooting on Northside

Victim taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

Tags: JSO, Shot Spotter, shooting, northside, Duval County
0711 shooting cleveland rd
0711 shooting cleveland rd (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a Shot Spotter call at an apartment complex on the Northside, around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

Shortly after receiving that Shot Spotter call, JSO was contacted about a shooting at the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road. Responding officers found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his elbow. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any suspect details, but detectives are working to learn more.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: