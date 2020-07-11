Detectives investigating Friday night shooting on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a Shot Spotter call at an apartment complex on the Northside, around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

Shortly after receiving that Shot Spotter call, JSO was contacted about a shooting at the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road. Responding officers found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his elbow. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any suspect details, but detectives are working to learn more.