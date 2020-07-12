Jacksonville police: Man injured in Allendale shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the Allendale neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to a person shot on West 12th Street near St. Clair Street.

Police said they found the victim, and the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).