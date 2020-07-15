Clay County residents, small businesses can soon apply for relief grants

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County residents and small business owners can find out Thursday if they are eligible to receive hundreds of dollars in relief money that’s now available through the county.

There are three different relief grant programs available.

The first is for nonprofit organizations. The second is for individuals who live in Clay County, and the third is for small businesses in the county.

All have to prove that they have experienced a financial hardship because of the pandemic.

Here are the requirements:

Nonprofit organizations that did not apply for the first round of grant money now have another chance starting Wednesday.

Clay County announced an additional $275,965 is available to Clay County-based nonprofit organizations that have provided food assistance, personal protection equipment or other eligible community assistance programs during the pandemic. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 4, 2020.

Clay County Information Services Director Troy Nagle explained that to be eligible for a different grant available for residents, either you had to have a reduction in hours, be laid off or furloughed.

“If you qualify by any of those means, you can apply for the funding,” Nagle said.

For those Clay County residents who have suffered an economic hardship, a one-time cash payment of up to $1,000 per household is available to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments. Nagle said it’s estimated 5,200 Clay County residents will be able to receive up to $1,000 cash.

Small businesses located within Clay County that have been in operation since Oct. 1, 2019, with no more than 25 full-time equivalent employees and that have suffered business interruption on or after March 1, 2020, may apply for a one-time cash payment of $2,000.

“The business has to be located in Clay County, and they have to have had a loss from COVID,” Nagle said.

The business also must have 25 full-time employee equivalents, so 1,000 man-hours per week or less.

Individuals and small businesses will receive the money in the form of a check. It’s a grant, so it doesn’t have to be paid back.

Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received and will be accepted through Sept. 8, 2020, or until all funding has been distributed. Applications and the terms, conditions and eligibility requirements are available at Alert.ClayCountyGov.com.

Click on the center button that says CARES Act.

Anyone with questions can email the county at claycares@claycountygov.com

They do not have a phone number set up yet.