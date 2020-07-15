Police: Woman walked away from hospital, hasn’t been found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police asked for help Tuesday night locating a woman who they say was discharged from a hospital but never made it home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Godfreida Lamar was discharged from UF Health on Monday afternoon and was scheduled to be taken back to her residence. Family members realized on Tuesday evening that Lamar never made it home and contacted law enforcement.

Police said they learned Lamar walked away from the hospital and was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Monday leaving the Walgreens next door to the hospital.

Lamar is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing hospital scrubs -- specifically a green top and blue pants. She was wearing tennis shoes.

If seen, call 904-630-0500.