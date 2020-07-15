Private Glynn County prom canceled as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – After end-of-the-year festivities were canceled for students in Brunswick, Hayley Barr came up with the idea of throwing 100 seniors a private prom.

But as COVID-19 cases in Glynn County continue to rise, Barr said she was forced to cancel the event that was scheduled for Friday.

“I was super excited about the prom but unfortunately due to recent spikes in COVID-19, our venue pulled out and I have been unsuccessful in finding another one,” Barr told News4Jax. “I hate it but I just don’t see how we can proceed at this point.”

Barr announced the cancellation of the event, ‘Rendezvous of Rivals,’ this week. The event was to be held at Gilead Ministry Center in Brunswick.

Barr was planning on putting additional precautions in place including sanitation stations and closing food and drinks due to the number of new cases, she said.

A total of 10 people have died in Glynn County due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health, and more than 1,600 cases have been reported since the outbreak began. That’s up from just 490 cases reported through June 20.

Also this week, Columbia County Schools announced the cancellation of its 2020 prom.

“This decision has been made due to the increased number of coronavirus ￼cases￼￼,” the district said. “The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”