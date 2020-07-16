4 involved in May protest file lawsuit against Jacksonville Sheriff, 4 officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A court hearing was held Thursday after four protesters involved in a May protest in Downtown Jacksonville filed a lawsuit against the city’s sheriff and four police officers.

According to the 23 page lawsuit, the protesters are suing Sheriff Mike Williams and the officers, accusing them of violating the First Amendment right of assembly, the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable seizures, false arrest and municipal liability.

The lawsuit states that protesters gathered outside the Duval County Courthouse and throughout downtown to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s killing death while he was in custody of Minneapolis police.

In a courtroom Thursday, attorney Matthew Kachergus, who is representing the protesters, said that while there were actions of property damage, an attempt to set police cars on fire and a Jacksonville police officer stabbed in the neck, he argued officers arrested and engaged in widespread uses of force.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the federal lawsuit, saying officers were doing their duties in maintaining public safety and that there is no persistent pattern of similar police misconduct.

“What we’re asking for is if you are going to declare an unlawful assembly, one, determine that there is a factual basis to do,” Kachergus told News4Jax. “Secondly, if you are going to declare unlawful assembly, give people directions as to where they can go to disperse and give them a reasonable time to do so and give them direction on how to do it without arresting them or deploying pepper spray.”

City attorney Stephen Powell declined to comment directly to News4Jax, but in court he said this was a tactical decision made in the moment by officers who had the responsibility to respond.

Kachergus made references to when Sheriff Mike Williams was on The Morning Show on June 12th. Williams said, “If you’re throwing rocks, if you’re lighting fires then obviously you’ve crossed the line at that point and you will be taken into custody.”

In total, 37 JSO officers arrested 54 protesters on May 31. After the State Attorney’s Office reviewed videos, charges were dropped for 48 protesters.

JSO says there have been more than two dozen protests in the area since May 31 and that officers have attended them, saying there are no grounds to issue an injunction preventing police from making arrests at peaceful protests.

“To think that this coordinated effort with multiple what they call mobile field force units and multiple squads and riot gear and action plans and the number of officers they’ve had on hand and the coordinated effort, to think that that wasn’t pre-planned just flies in the face of all the facts that we’ve gathered thus far in this case.” Kachergus said.

Powell responded by calling the protest that took place on May 31 a single isolated event and said the city doesn’t have the relief that the protesters are asking for.

JSO points to a rally and march two weeks later that was led by Mayor Curry, Sheriff Williams and Jaguars’ player Leonard Fournette as evidence that JSO has no policy of arresting people merely for practicing free speech, saying “Plaintiffs are hard-pressed to advance their argument that there exists a municipal policy through JSO of silencing protesters through arrests because of the content of their speech.”

Another concern for the plaintiffs, the Republican National Convention, which they say will trigger protests in the River City.

“The protest that are going to undoubtedly arise as a result of that coming to town it’s hard to fathom it being anything but extremely large much larger than anything they’ve seen yet,” Kachergus said.

The judge is allowing the plaintiffs and city to decide if they will be submitting any additional arguments on Friday.