Flagler County small businesses can apply for CARES grants starting Monday

Flagler County is providing $10 million of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act federal stimulus monies to assist qualified small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any application from a business that was forced to shut down due to a Governors Executive Order, will be processed first,” said Tourism Director Amy Lukasik. “Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are depleted. Funds will not be duplicated in situations where applicants have received money for specific expenses through PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) or EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan).”

Lukasik will be part of WNZF’s radio program “Free for All Friday” – live at 9 a.m. July 17.

The relief program will allow small businesses access to grant money to help cover business expenses, including employee wages, mortgage, rent, vendor invoices, utility bills, payroll and other costs to offset the financial impact due to business interruption or closures as a result of COVID-19. After an initial review, an applicant may be asked to provide additional documentation to demonstrate a loss of revenue.

The main priority and goal of the small business grant program for distributing funds is to:

Get the grant money as quickly as possible into the hands of the business owner. Make the process as streamlined and simple as possible.

“We quickly recognized that if we complicated the processes too much, it will only make it that much harder to draw the funds down and would further delay stimulating our economy,” Lukasik said

Small business -- including home-based businesses -- and 501(c)(3) applicants must attest they:

Must have been registered with the Florida Division of Corporations and held a County or City BTR prior to March 1, 2020 and have a total of 100 employees or less, including owners

Small business is physically located in Flagler County

Were negatively impacted by COVID-19

Have the authority to apply for this grant on behalf of the business

Will use the grant funds for authorized business expenses only

Shall cooperate with Flagler County or appropriate officials for grant auditing purposes

Qualified small businesses that they were negatively impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for funding at the following levels:

Tier I: Sole Proprietor – $3,000

Tier II: Businesses with 2-12 Full Time Equivalent Employees – $7,500

Tier III: Businesses with 13-25 Full Time Equivalent Employees – $15,000

Tier IV: Businesses with 26-50 Full Time Equivalent Employees – $35,000

Tier V: Businesses with 51-100 Full Time Equivalent Employees – $50,000

The grant is targeted specifically to help local small businesses with its principal location in Flagler County, established before March 1, 2020. All applicants will be required to affirm and upload relevant business documents to be considered for the program.

“We are asking businesses to use the time between now and Monday to gather their paperwork so that the process goes smoothly once we start,” Lukasik said.

Required Documentation

Sole Proprietorship (without employees must provide the following 2019 forms or 2018 if 2019 taxes have not yet been filed):

1040- U.S. Individual Tax Return; or

040 SR- U.S. Tax Return for Seniors; and all of the following

A current County and/or City Business Tax Receipt (BTR) that was active prior to March 1, 2020

Current W-9 Form

All Others:

Active Proof of Name Filing with the Florida Department of Corporations ( Sunbiz.org

RT-6 for the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020- 1099 contractors will not be considered employees since the business does not pay Florida State Reemployment Tax

A current County or City Business Tax Receipt (BTR) that was active prior to March 1, 2020

Current W-9 Form

Access to the online application will go live at 10 a.m. July 20 and will be prominent on the www.flaglercounty.org homepage.