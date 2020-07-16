Jacksonville launching 2nd round of Small Business Relief Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville is launching the second round of its Small Business Relief Program on Thursday.

It begins at 9 a.m. Under the program, the city will make one-time payments of up to $2,000 to a limited number of qualifying small business owners. Grants are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants, according to the city, must meet the following requirements:

The business must be located in Duval County

You must provide the Tax ID assigned to your small business

The business must have been in operation for at least one (1) year prior to Feb. 29, 2020

The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020 (there’s no minimum number of employees, sole proprietors will qualify)

You must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020, as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis

Those interested in the program are encouraged to create an account on the myjax website.

The program is funded by money from the CARES Act.