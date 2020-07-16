Jacksonville launching 2nd round of Small Business Relief Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville is launching the second round of its Small Business Relief Program on Thursday.
It begins at 9 a.m. Under the program, the city will make one-time payments of up to $2,000 to a limited number of qualifying small business owners. Grants are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applicants, according to the city, must meet the following requirements:
- The business must be located in Duval County
- You must provide the Tax ID assigned to your small business
- The business must have been in operation for at least one (1) year prior to Feb. 29, 2020
- The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020 (there’s no minimum number of employees, sole proprietors will qualify)
- You must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020, as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis
Those interested in the program are encouraged to create an account on the myjax website.
The program is funded by money from the CARES Act.