More than 700 workers at TIAA Bank Field affected by temporary leave, layoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Delaware North -- the company that runs food, beverage and catering at TIAA Bank Field among other venues around the world -- has told the state that more than 700 Jacksonville employees may wind up being out of work for more than six months.

The company sent its Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification (WARN) notice to the state, and the notice was posted Wednesday.

According to the notice, in March, it put some full-time workers on temporary leave and part-time workers on a temporary layoff due to COVID-19 closures.

The company says that due to the circumstances, it’s not able to forecast the timeline for business to resume to a level sufficient enough to return all employees to work, so it expects many associates will not return to work within six months.

The notice covers the company’s local subsidiary that handles TIAA Bank Field, as well as other subsidiaries in Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale.

For TIAA Bank Field, there are 727 workers affected. They include bartenders, cooks, stand attendants, suite attendants, supervisors, administrative workers and more.

The company says that as business resumes, it will bring workers back.