Nassau County deputies searching for missing 92-year-old man

News4Jax Staff

Jesse Grooms, 92, was reported missing in Nassau County
Jesse Grooms, 92, was reported missing in Nassau County (Courtesy of Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nassau County authorities are searching for a missing 92-year-old man who has dementia.

Jesse Claude Grooms was last seen in the area of Hither Hills Way in the North Hampton neighborhood of Fernandina Beach.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the call came in at 8:35 p.m. and two K9 teams and a bloodhound tracker are at the scene searching.

Officers and a drone are also searching, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

News4Jax will update if more information is released.

