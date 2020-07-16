Nassau County deputies searching for missing 92-year-old man

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nassau County authorities are searching for a missing 92-year-old man who has dementia.

Jesse Claude Grooms was last seen in the area of Hither Hills Way in the North Hampton neighborhood of Fernandina Beach.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the call came in at 8:35 p.m. and two K9 teams and a bloodhound tracker are at the scene searching.

Officers and a drone are also searching, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

News4Jax will update if more information is released.