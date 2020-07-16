Woman drowns in pool of San Souci home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman would found dead Thursday morning in the pool of a home in Jacksonville’s San Souci neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said homeowners were called to the house on Provost Road and police removed the body from the pool.

The Sheriff’s Office will not release the victim but said she lives in the neighborhood and is a friend of the homeowners. They said there was some type of gathering at the house next door on Wednesday night, but they don’t know if that’s related.

Police were told that the woman’s sister died on Wednesday from COVID-19.

Police are investigating her death as an accidental drowning.